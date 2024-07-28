India aims at Gold in shooting: When and where to watch Manu Bhaker's medal event online and on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manu Bhaker.

India's young and dynamic shooter Manu Bhaker has earned a place in the medal event of the women's 10 m air pistol and will be in action on Sunday, July 28.

Manu, 22, displayed an exuberant performance in the qualification round on Saturday, July 27 to find a place in the medal round.

The shooting sensation managed a total score of 580 and it proved to be enough to get her a place in the medal round as she finished third. She needs to keep up the good work in the medal round as the competition is going to shoot over the roof.

Manu is expected to face stiff competition from the world and Olympic record holder Jiang Ranxin of China. The other opponents that Manu needs to be wary of include Hungary's Veronika Major, who finished the qualification round on top and Li Xue of China and Oh Yeh Jin of South Korea.

Shooters to qualify for the medal event

Firing point Shooter Country A Kim Yeji South Korea B Tarhan Sevval Ilayda China C LI Xue Turkey D Oh Yeh Jin South Korea E Major Veronika Hungary F Trinh Thu Vinh Vietnam G Manu Bhaker India H Jiang Ranxin China

Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event broadcast and live-streaming details

When will Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event take place?

Manu Bhaker will compete in the 10 m air pistol medal event on Sunday, July 28. The event is likely to start from 3:30 PM onwards.

Which TV channel will broadcast Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event?

Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Where to watch the live stream of Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event?

Manu Bhaker's 10 m air pistol medal event will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.