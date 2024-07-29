'I am pleased with my performance': Ramita Jindal after her shooting final at Paris Olympics | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ramita Jindal with Samip Rajguru.

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal in her debut Olympic Games as she finished an impressive seventh in the 10m air rifle final at the Paris Games on Monday, July 29. Ramita, who reached for the final by finishing fifth in fifth in the qualification, ended her maiden Olympics final with a score of 145.3.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, the 20-year-old shooter has opened up on her campaign at the Summer Games. She said that she is pleased with this performance and looks to stay in the present. "I am very pleased with my performance. I feel I was really in the moment. I was enjoying each and every moment and giving my best in all the shots," she said to India TV's Sports Editor Samip Rajguru.

Ramita was one of the few shooters to score the perfect 10.9 in the final. But she had a below-par 9.7 too. "When I shot 9.7, I didn't knew it would be off target. But it was just the circumstances. However, my focus was on the shot I was playing and not on 9.7 after it," she added.

The 20-year-old also opened up on the idea of having the individual event and the final on the same day. "Both things have their own advantages and disadvantages. I am in favour of the final being played on the next day," she said.

Ramita said that she would go on a break from shooting and would return after a month. "I am going on a break from shooting. I will be back after a month and will be competing in the upcoming nationals. I am very much ready for the next season," she added.

Ramita also participated in the mixed team event along with Arjun Babuta, the other shooter who missed the medal by a whisker, in the qualification round. The team secured an impressive sixth-placed finish in the 28-team field.