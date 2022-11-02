Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hylo Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen suffers heartbreaking first round defeat in Hylo Open

Commonwealth Games Men’s singles champion Lakshya Sen suffered an early exit from the ongoing Hylo Open badminton tournament after he lost in straight games. Sen was beaten in less than 30 minutes after he lost 21-12, 21-5 and had to pack his bags from the tournament. The seventh seed’s exit comes as a big surprise considering his recent form.

The top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat at the hands of Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the men's singles to make a first-round exit. It was a poor show by the seventh-seeded Indian as he was outplayed by his opponent.

Sen struggled throughout the match. In the first game, Sen lost the way after 2-2 and Angus left the Indian far behind to easily take a 1-0 lead. The second game was even worse for Sen as he allowed Angus to take nine straight points at one stage to pocket the match.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 13-21 12-21 to the Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, the French Open champion duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are among the Indians taking part in the Super 300 tournament.

