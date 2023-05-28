HS Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, claims his maiden BWF World Tour title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER HS Prannoy

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy won the Malaysia Masters title on Sunday. He claimed his maiden BWF World Tour title and also the first singles crown of the year for India. Prannoy ended a six-year-long title drought with a three-game win over China's Weng Hong Yang. The 30-year-old Indian registered a 21-19 13-21 21-18 victory against China's world number 34 Weng Hong Yang, a 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist in the game that lasted 94 minutes.

When it comes to PV Sindhu, she couldn't make it to the women's singles finals after suffering a 14-21 17-21 loss to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the semifinals. It was a second successive loss for Sindhu following seven wins against Mariska.

Earlier Srikanth Kidambi suffered a disappointing defeat in the quarterfinals against Christian Adinata of Indonesia. Kidambi won the first set by 21-16 to take a confident lead but Adinata stunned the Indian ace shuttler by dominating the second set by 16-21 and the third set by 11-21 to finish the match in just 57 minutes. Another shuttler, Lakshya Sen lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong and bowed out of the competition in the round of 16. He ended his campaign with straight sets loss against Angus 14-21, 19-21.

