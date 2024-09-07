Hokato Hotozhe Sema clinches Bronze in men's shot put to take India's medal count to 27 at Paris Paralympics

Indian Army officer Hokato Hotozhe Sema won the bronze medal for India in the men's shot put F57 category at the Paris Paralympics on Friday, September 6. Sema clinched bronze with his personal best of 14.65m.
The 40-year-old has a very fascinating story. He lost his leg during a combat operation in 2002. However, he didn't give up on life and took up shot put at the age of 32. Notably, this is Sema's Paralympics debut. He secured a bronze at the Asian Para Games in 2023 with a throw measuring 13.94m. He made his World Championships debut in 2023 and finished seventh and improved his performance to secure the fourth spot at the same event this year.
Yasin Khosravi reduced the previous Paralympics record to dust on all his six attempts, clinched gold with a throw of 15.96m, and registered a new all-time Paralympics record. Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Brazil won silver with his effort of 15.06m.
India's medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024
|S. No.
|Athlete
|Medal
|Sport
|Category
|1.
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|2.
|Mona Agarwal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|3.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 100m T35
|4.
|Manish Narwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|5.
|Rubina Francis
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|6.
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|7.
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|8.
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|9.
|Nitesh Kumar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|10.
|Manisha Ramadass
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|11.
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Silver
|Badminton
|Women’s singles SU5
|12.
|Suhas Yathiraj
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men’s singles SL4
|13.
|Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi
|Bronze
|Archery
|Mixed Team Compound Open
|14.
|Sumit Antil
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F64
|15.
|Nithya Sre Sivan
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's singles SH6
|16.
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m T20
|17.
|Sharad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|18.
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T63
|19.
|Ajeet Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|20.
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw F46
|21.
|Sachin Khilari
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put F46
|22.
|Harvinder Singh
|Gold
|Archery
|Men's individual recurve open
|23.
|Dharambir
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|24.
|Pranav Soorma
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's club throw 51
|25.
|Kapil Parmar
|Bronze
|Judo
|Men's -60kg J1
|26.
|Praveen Kumar
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T64
|27.
|Hokato Hotozhe Sema
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's shot put F57