Harvinder Singh clinches India's first-ever Gold medal in archery at Paris Paralympics 2024

Harvinder Singh displayed sensational form with five consecutive wins on Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 to clinch his second medal and India's first-ever gold in archery in tournament history. He defeated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in the men's individual recurve open final to win historic gold.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2024 23:22 IST
Harvinder Singh at Paris Paralympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian archer Harvinder Singh at Paris Paralympics 2024

India's top archer Harvinder Singh created history with India's first gold medal in archery at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Wednesday, September 4. Harvinder defeated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek in the men's individual recurve final by 6-0 to bring India its first gold in archery at the Olympics or Paralympics. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the 2020 Tokyo Para Games bronze medalist displayed a sensational comeback from 1-3 down to win the semi-final clash by 7-3 against Iran's Mohammad Reza Arab Ameri. He became the first Indian archer, male or female, to reach the final of the Olympics or Paralympics. 

The 33-year-old also defeated Hector Julio Ramirez of Colombia in the quarter-finals, Setiawan Setiawan of Indonesia in the round of 16 and Tseng Lung-Hui of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32. 

More to follow...

