Gunther vs Jey Uso: Head to head record, accomplishments ahead of WWE Wrestlemania 41 clash Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 this month. It is a much-awaited clash, especially after the way Gunther assaulted Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, on WWE RAW this week.

For the unversed, he left Jimmy bloodied in the ring even as Gunther had zip-tied Jey to the ring ropes and forced him to watch the assault. It goes without saying that both Gunther and Jey are the most decorated superstars in the WWE. The former is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion and is also the current holder of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso is a 10-time tag team champion in WWE and also won the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Following his triumphant performance in the Royal Rumble, he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther vs Jey Uso Head to Head Record in WWE

As far as the head-to-head record between Gunther and Jey Uso is concerned, the Austrian-born athlete has dominated the latter. The two superstars have squared off 22 times so far in singles and Gunther has emerged victorious in 15 of them, while Jay Uso won the clash on seven occasions.

Match Type Matches Played Gunther Won Jey Uso Won Someone else won/No Result Singles 22 15 7 0

When it comes to accomplishments in WWE, Gunther and Jey both have won Intercontinental Championships once each. The former has won the World Championships once but is yet to win Royal Rumble which Jey has won. Gunther hasn't won Tag Team Championships even once and on the other hand, Jey Uso has become a champion in Tag Team a staggering 10 times.