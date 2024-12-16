Gukesh D gets hero's welcome at arrival as thousands greet youngest world chess champion in Chennai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gukesh D returns home

The youngest world champion in chess Gukesh Dommaraju returned home from Singapore on Monday (December 16). He got a hero's welcome at the Chennai airport as thousands gathered to greet him and get a glimpse of the 18-year-old who created history last week by beating the defending champion Ding Liren.

He became only the second Indian after none other than Viswanathan Anand to claim the prestigious title. Gukesh was greeted by the members of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and the students of the renowned Velammal Vidyalaya, a hub for chess champions in the city.

Gukesh was delighted looking at the support for him at the airport and was happy to return to his hometown. "I am very glad to be here. I can see the support and what it means to India... You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy," he said while addressing the media at the airport. The officials of the All India Chess Federation were also present at the airport to congratulate the youngster as he was garlanded and surrounded by thousands of fans.

Special celebrations also included dancers and students holding banners to honour the grandmaster. Moreover, the SDAT officials presented Gukesh with a shawl appreciating him for his unreal effort in Singapore. A specially designed car was also present at the airport with Gukesh's photos on it with the tagline that read '18 at 18' to escort the world champion to his residence. Gukesh was accompanied by his mother, Padmavathi, and his father Rajinikanth as well.

After being crowned the world champion recalled his determination to become the youngest to win the championship. "I mean as a kid I wanted to become world champion because I thought it meant the best player in the world. It’s still a very special achievement for me. Going through the whole process – Candidates, World Championship – it’s very stressful and I had to put a lot of effort into it.

"So it means a lot to me, but the main goal I have had is being the best in the world and achieving my full potential. And if that’s enough to become the greatest of all time, then yeah sure," he said in an interview with FIDE.