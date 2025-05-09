Former WWE star backs Dominik Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025 Former WWE star Aiden English recently came forward and backed the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio to retain his title against Penta at Backlash 2025. Mysterio won the title at WrestleMania 41 in a fatal four way clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for WWE Backlash 2025. In a roster stacked with superstars, there are several matches that have attracted the audience to WWE’s first PLE after WrestleMania 41. From John Cena taking on Randy Orton to Dominik Mysterio defending the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, the Backlash 2025 card shows promise.

One of the most anticipated matches of the night could be the clash between Dominik Mysterio and Penta for the title. With many pinning their hopes on Penta to take the title off Dominik’s hands, former WWE star Aiden English took centre stage and backed Mysterio to defend his title.

"I don't think it'll be good. I don't think it will be mind-blowing. I don't think it'll be solid. I don't see Dominik [Mysterio] losing [to Penta], especially [since] they [WWE] got so much buzz off of him winning," English said at the REBOOKED podcast.

Furthermore, Aiden English also talked about what he was curious to witness when Dominik Mysterio takes on Penta at Backlash 2025. He pointed out that he wanted to see whether Finn Balor would be present in the clash.

"The only thing I'm more curious to see is, will there be Finn Balor's involvement with The Judgment Day? Is there going to be more kind of a movement? Are they breaking up? Is there more tension going [on] over there? Stuff like that. How is that progressing? I don't see much between Penta and Dom as far as like continuing the story," he added.

Dominik won the IC title, defeating Penta, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 41, and his title run was close to hitting a month. It could be interesting to see whether Dirty Dom will be able to defend his title or lose it very early into his run as champion.