FIS rejects neutral status for Russia, Belarus athletes in winter Olympic qualification The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from qualifying for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. This decision blocks their participation despite the IOC allowing neutral competition under strict conditions.

Milan:

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to compete as neutral participants in qualification events for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, following a decision by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) on Tuesday. The ruling effectively ends any hopes for skiers and snowboarders from the two countries to appear at the Games, scheduled to begin on February 6 next year.

The move follows months of debate within international sport over whether athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Although the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in September that athletes from both nations could participate under a neutral flag and under strict eligibility criteria, the final decision was left to individual sports federations.

The FIS vote means that, unless its stance changes, Russian and Belarusian competitors will remain excluded from all qualification events, making their participation in Milan-Cortina 2026 virtually impossible.

“The International Olympic Committee's AIN regime has been set out as a possible pathway for athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Olympic Games, with each International Federation remaining responsible for the decision on whether to allow these athletes to take part in its existing qualification system,” the FIS confirmed in an official statement.

IPC voted for partial suspension

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, athletes from both Russia and Belarus have faced widespread suspensions from international competition. While the IOC’s “Individual Neutral Athlete” (AIN) policy has allowed limited participation in select events, many federations have continued to impose their own bans.

Meanwhile, the contrast between the FIS decision and the stance of other governing bodies highlights the ongoing divide in global sport. Last month, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted to partially lift suspensions, allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags at the upcoming Paralympic Games and other World Para-sport events.

Despite this, Russian figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Viktoriia Safonova have already secured qualification spots for the Winter Games, but they will have to compete as neutrals under the IOC’s AIN framework.

Notably, the 2026 Winter Olympics are set to take place from February 6 to 22 across venues in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.