FIH rejects India's appeal over Amit Rohidas' one-match ban, defender to miss Olympics semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Amit Rohidas.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has rejected India's appeal over Amit Rohidas' one-match ban in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Rohidas, who is India's key defender and the first rusher, will now miss the semifinal against Germany on August 6.

Rohidas was shown a red card after his stick hit a British player in the India vs Great Britain quarterfinal on Sunday. The defender missed the remainder of the game after being sent off in the second quarter.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.

"The suspension affects match No.35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," it added. The tournament director had ordered a one-match ban for Rohidas but Hockey India had appealed against it. The FIH has now rejected the appeal.

Rohidas was sent off following his mid-field battle with Great Britain's Will Calnan. It seemed that Rohidas' stick unintentionally hit the British player but the Indian defender was red-carded. India played the complete match with 10 players but still managed to beat them.

The game ended 1-1 in the regular time before the Tokyo bronze medallists edged past the British side 4-2 in the shootouts to secure a famous win. They now face Germany in the semifinal on August 6 for a place in the final.

Germany defeated Argentina in the fourth quarterfinal 3-2 to book their place in the semis. They were 2-2 level before Justus Weigand scored in the 54th minute to take his team into the last four.

In the other semifinal, Netherlands will battle it out against Spain for a place in the final. The Dutch defeated Tokyo 2020 Silver winners Australia, while the Spanish team got the better of the reigning champions Beligium to make their way into the semis.