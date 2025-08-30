FIDE eases dress code regulations after Magnus Carlsen's 'Jeansgate' controversy FIDE recently came forward and updated its dress code regulations after the controversy surrounding Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who wore jeans to a tournament. FIDE eased their regulations for the same.

New Delhi:

FIDE recently came forward and updated their dress code regulations after the controversy involving Magnus Carlsen at the FIDE Rapid and Blitz Championships. It is worth noting that eight months ago, Carlsen was asked to change his clothes at an event, a request that the Grandmaster rejected, and he was eventually fined 200 USD.

However, months after the controversy, FIDE took centre stage and eased their dress rules and regulations. The federation stated that players can wear “non-distressed jeans" in three colours: blue, black and grey.

“Appropriate jeans are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful," FIDE said in a statement.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also came forward and talked about the changes that the federation is making. He opined that they are looking to modernise the game whilst trying to maintain proper standards.

“FIDE took the decision to provide more flexibility in the dress code. It is still required to follow the official standards, but elegant, appropriate jeans are also allowed. FIDE, chess players, arbiters, and officials must collectively strive to preserve the integrity of chess while also ensuring that the sport remains appealing to the audience and sponsors,” he was quoted as saying by News 18.

Carlsen withdrew from Rapid event after ‘Jeansgate’ controversy

It is worth noting that after being told to change his clothes, Magnus refused FIDE’s request; the 34-year-old pulled out of the tournament but eventually reached an understanding with FIDE and made a return to play in the World Blitz Championship.

“Honestly, I am too old at this point to care too much. ‘Nobody wants to back down… I’ll probably head off to somewhere where the weather is a bit nicer than here.’” Carlsen said after pulling out.

Also Read: