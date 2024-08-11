'Every Indian is proud of them': PM Modi lauds Indian athletes' performance at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/TEAMINDIAX PM Narendra Modi and Indian athletes Manu Thaker, PR Sreejesh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's performance in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. India wrapped its campaign at the 33rd Summer Games in Paris with six medals, its join second-best performance in Olympics history.

PM Modi said that athletes made India proud with their performances in Paris and also wished them the best for their future endeavours.

"As the Paris Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games," PM Modi wrote in his X post. "All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours."

More to follow...