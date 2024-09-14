Diamond League 2024 Final Live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the Diamond League final in Brussels on September 14

India's Golden and now Silver boy, Neeraj Chopra will return to action in the Diamond League final in Belgium on Saturday, September 14. Chopra, who didn't take part in the Paris and Zurich legs of the four-part javelin throw events in the Diamond League, however, with 14 points from Lausanne and Doha, he was able to earn 14 points and finished in fourth position on the table. A 2022 Diamond League winner and runners-up last year, Chopra, who has been struggling with his groin, would want to end the season on a high.

Despite his injury struggles, Chopra has crossed the 89 mark thrice in the last month or so and will be hoping to stay near or even go above the mark in the final on Saturday in Brussels. Japan's Genki Dean, European champion Julian Weber, Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Anderson Peters, Finland's Artur Felfner, Herman Timothy and Andrian Mardare have been listed alongside Neeraj for the event. The reigning champion Jakub Vadlejch will not be participating and similarly the Paris Olympics Gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem.

It has been a long season for Neeraj and has been in and out due to his groin and adductor. Hence, he will be determined to end it all with the winner's trophy in the Diamond League.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra live on TV and streaming in India in the Diamond League final?

The men's javelin throw event in the Diamond League final will kick off at 11:52 PM IST on Saturday, September 14. The Diamond League final featuring Neeraj Chopra will be live on TV on Sports18 channel and the live streaming of the event will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Since athletics events have a world feed, it will keep switching between different disciplines, otherwise live scoring can be followed on the Diamond League website.