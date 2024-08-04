Sunday, August 04, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Dhiraj Bommadevara opens about India's disappointing finish in archery's mixed team event at Paris Olympics

Dhiraj Bommadevara opens about India's disappointing finish in archery's mixed team event at Paris Olympics

India's pair of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara failed to secure a bronze for India in the mixed team event of archery and lost to USA's Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 04, 2024 14:32 IST
Dhiraj Bommadevara interview.
Image Source : INDIA TV Dhiraj Bommadevara interview.

India missed out on winning a bronze medal in archery's mixed team event after the duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara lost to the USA's dynamic pair of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold. The match turned out to be a huge disappointment for India but Dhiraj is confident that the archers will showcase a much better showing in the upcoming events.

"Ups and downs are a part of sports. We have done much better compared to how we had performed at the London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics. We performed to the best of our ability to reach the bronze medal match in the mixed-team event. We fell inches short of winning the bronze because of the lack of experience," Dhiraj told India TV after suffering an agonising loss in the bronze-medal match.

Dhiraj praised the Sports Authority of India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for providing Indian archers with the ideal preparation leading into the Paris Olympics.

"The constant support from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) helped us to reach so close to winning a medal at the Paris Olympics. We are not going to give up and are going to learn from our mistakes and improve," he added.

Related Stories
India TV Sports Wrap on August 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on August 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head record ahead of clash for gold at Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head record ahead of clash for gold at Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live: 10-man India, Great Britain 1-1 after eventful second quarter

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live: 10-man India, Great Britain 1-1 after eventful second quarter

Dhiraj also revealed the reason why South Koreans dominate archery and added that India has registered rapid strides in archery and there are plenty of encouraging signs going forward.

"South Korea has had an amazing infrastructure when it comes to archery. The conditions in South Korea are ideal for the sport. Indian archers have come a long way and now our opponents keep an eye on us whenever we enter a tournament. We have learnt a lot from the Paris Olympics and are willing to improve and make more sacrifices in the coming days," he mentioned.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement