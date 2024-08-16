Delhi High Court restores mandate of IOA's ad hoc committee to manage Wrestling Federation of India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

The Delhi High Court on Friday restored the mandate of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad committee to manage and run the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The Court has left it up to the IOA to reconstitute the ad hoc committee.

This was passed as an interim order by the court related to the plea of the renowned wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik. It stated that IOA's decision to withdraw the committee for the WFI is not compatible with its obligations. The court has left the decision of reconstituting the committee up to the IOA.

The wrestlers, who protested against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had knocked on the doors of the court earlier in 2024 to declare the elections to select office bearers as illegal. After Brij Bhushan stepped down from his post, his loyalist Sanjay Singh took his place after the elections on December 21, 2023.

The petitioners sought a stay on the operations of the WFI in its present form. They also wanted the WFI not to undertake any activity as a national federation for wrestling.

The WFI was suspended by the Centre on December 24, 2023, three days after the election results, for allegedly not following the provisions of its own constitution while making decisions. It also requested the IOA to constitute an ad-hoc committee to manage and control its affairs. The committee was formed but was dissolved in March 2024 after the world wrestling body UWW lifted the suspension on WFI in February.

