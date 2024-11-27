Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. D Gukesh takes 3rd game to level on points with Ding Liren in World Chess Championship 2024

D Gukesh takes 3rd game to level on points with Ding Liren in World Chess Championship 2024

"It feels great. The last two days I was happy with my play. My play today was even better, I feel good at the board and today I just managed to outplay my opponent which is always nice," Gukesh told reporters after 3rd round win.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 19:31 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 19:54 IST
Gukesh D
Image Source : PTI Gukesh D and Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship final in Singapore on November 27, 2024

Gukesh Dommaraju registered an impressive win in the third game of the World Chess Championship 2024 final on Wednesday and levelled the score with defending champion Ding Liren. Indian grandmaster finally managed to win his first game in the final and levelled the score to 1.5 points against his Chinese opponent.

The 18-year-old Indian challenger lost the opening game while playing with black pieces which came as a shock of a result against out-of-form Liren. Gukesh was quick to recover and drew in the second game and then continued his rise with an easy win in the third game in Singapore.

Indian grandmaster started with white pieces on Wednesday and was quick to take control of the board. The 3rd round lasted for just 37 moves and Gukesh was dominating the clock after just 13 moves into the play.

Related Stories
'We don't want to settle for silver': Divya Deshmukh on India's historic success at Chess Olympiad

'We don't want to settle for silver': Divya Deshmukh on India's historic success at Chess Olympiad

Arjun Erigaisi joins Vishwanathan Anand in elite list with win over Dmitry Andreikin

Arjun Erigaisi joins Vishwanathan Anand in elite list with win over Dmitry Andreikin

WATCH: World No.1 Magnus Carlsen's reaction after Indian player touches his feet

WATCH: World No.1 Magnus Carlsen's reaction after Indian player touches his feet

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement