D Gukesh takes 3rd game to level on points with Ding Liren in World Chess Championship 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gukesh D and Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship final in Singapore on November 27, 2024

Gukesh Dommaraju registered an impressive win in the third game of the World Chess Championship 2024 final on Wednesday and levelled the score with defending champion Ding Liren. Indian grandmaster finally managed to win his first game in the final and levelled the score to 1.5 points against his Chinese opponent.

The 18-year-old Indian challenger lost the opening game while playing with black pieces which came as a shock of a result against out-of-form Liren. Gukesh was quick to recover and drew in the second game and then continued his rise with an easy win in the third game in Singapore.

Indian grandmaster started with white pieces on Wednesday and was quick to take control of the board. The 3rd round lasted for just 37 moves and Gukesh was dominating the clock after just 13 moves into the play.

