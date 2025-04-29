Cricket included in Asian Games 2026, mixed martial arts to make debut Cricket has been played thrice in the Asian Games and featured in the 2022 Games in Hangzhou too. The Indian men's and women's teams are the defending champions, having won the gold medal in the last Games. Cricket has been included in the Games, while MMA will make its debut.

New Delhi:

In a major development regarding the Asian Games, cricket has been retained in the quadrennial event, while Mixed Martial Arts will be making its debut. The development comes after the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, April 28.

"The latest development in the compilation of the sports programme came at the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on Monday, April 28, when cricket and Mixed Martial Arts were both formally approved," the Olympic Council of Asia wrote in a statement.

Notably, the venue for cricket will be in Aichi prefecture, however, the venue for the sport is not decided yet. Meanwhile, MMA will have six events in the Asian Games and will be classed under Combat Sports, alongside kurash and jujitsu.

Cricket has been played at the Games three times before. India are the defending champions in both men's and women's categories. The men's team won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou after its final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain and the Men in Blue won the title, courtesy of being the higher-ranked team.

The women's team clinched the yellow metal after beating Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs. The sport took place in the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and in the 2014 Incheon Asiad too, however, India did not participate in both those editions.