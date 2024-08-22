Court instructs Delhi Police to reinstate security of women wrestlers after Vinesh Phogat's allegation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia in Delhi on August 17, 2024

The Rouse Avenue Court directed Delhi Police to provide an immediate security arrangement to women wrestlers until their deposition on Thursday, August 22. Earlier today, the star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accused the Delhi Police of withdrawing the security of women wrestlers.

According to the legal team representing the complainant, the three woman wrestlers who filed sexual harassment complaints against the former WFI President Brij Bhujan Singh, approached the Court accusing the Delhi Police of withdrawing security on Wednesday.

One of the complainants is also scheduled to testify regarding the matter tomorrow. The court has also instructed Delhi Police to submit a detailed report by Friday explaining the reasons behind withdrawing security.

"In the meantime, as an interim measure to ensure the safety of the complainant/victim no.4 (as per the list of witnesses), the DCP concerned is directed to make immediate and appropriate arrangements for her security until her deposition is complete and until further orders from this court," the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot said. "Accordingly, let a notice be issued to the DCP concerned with a direction to file a compliance report on the next date."

Vinesh and Sakshi claimed that the Delhi Police withdrew the security of women wrestlers who were going to testify against Brij Bhushan Singh. Delhi Police were quick to reject all the allegations saying PSO were called for 'routine firing and training practices' and there is no order of withdrawal of security to women wrestlers.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Phogat wrote in her X post.