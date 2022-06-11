Commonwealth games: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain lock their spot in India's team

Follow us on Image Source : BFI Indian boxing team for CWG

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain locked their spots in Team India on Saturday, for Commonwealth Games.

Both the players registered dominating wins in the selection trials.

Nikhat, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist defeated Haryana's Minakshi via a 7-0. Lovlina beat Pooja by an identical margin.

Nitu and Jasmine were the others boxers, who also sealed berths for the important event.

Nikhat looked in control throughout, landing brilliant punches.

Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over Manju Rani. She had won the gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year.

Jasmine out-punched Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

The Commomwealth Games are scheduled from 28th July to 8th August in Birmingham.

Team:

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat (50kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina (70Kg).

(Inputs from PTI)