Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Pro-Khalistan slogans seen on walls of a Session Judge's residence in Faridkot
  • Curfew in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley; efforts on to defuse tension
  • Fresh clashes erupted between police and protesters in Bengal's Howrah; Sec 144 CrPC remains imposed, internet services suspended
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Commonwealth games: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain lock their spot in India's team

Commonwealth games: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain lock their spot in India's team

One day after veteran boxer Mary Kom was ruled out from the CWG trials, here are the players who sealed their spots in team India for CWG.

Aachal Maniyar Edited by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2022 16:01 IST
CWG
Image Source : BFI

Indian boxing team for CWG

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain locked their spots in Team India on Saturday, for Commonwealth Games.

Both the players registered dominating wins in the selection trials.

Nikhat, the two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist defeated Haryana's Minakshi via a 7-0. Lovlina beat Pooja by an identical margin.

Nitu and Jasmine were the others boxers, who also sealed berths for the important event.

Nikhat looked in control throughout, landing brilliant punches.

Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision win over Manju Rani. She had won the gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year.

Jasmine out-punched Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

The Commomwealth Games are scheduled from 28th July to 8th August in Birmingham.

Team:

Nitu (48kg), Nikhat (50kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina (70Kg).

(Inputs from PTI)

 

Top News

Latest News