Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India's schedule for day 4 at the multi-nation sporting event

Birmingham| The Indian contingency has fared well so far in the ongoing Commonwealth Games which is being played in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifting team has dominated the contest with six medals to their name which included 3 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal. India are now looking towards another historic feat as the lawn bowls women's fours team takes on South Africa today for the prized gold medal. As of now the Indian lawn bowls women's fours team has guaranteed themselves as a silver medal after they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final.
Apart from the Indian lawn bowls women's fours team, the hockey team is all set to take on England their third Pool A match. If India somehow manage to win the match, they will earn themselves a place in the semifinals.
Here is how day 4 will pan out for team India, in terms of competition:
Lawn Bowls
- India vs New Zealand in Women's Pairs - Section B - Round 1 (1 pm IST)
- India vs New Zealand in Women's Triples - Section C - Round 1 (1 pm IST)
Weightlifting
- Women's 76kg Final: Punam Yadav (2 pm IST)
Athletics
- Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round: M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (2:30 pm IST)
- Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round, Group B: Manpreet Kaur (3:30 pm IST)
Swimming
- Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2: Srihari Nataraj (3:04 pm IST)
- Men's 1500m Freestyle Heat 1: Advait Page (4:10 PM)
Lawn Bowls
- India vs South Africa in Women's Fours, Gold Medal Match (4:15 pm IST)
- Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy (New Zealand) in Men's Singles Section D Round 1 (4:15 pm IST)
Swimming
- Men's 1500m Freestyle, Heat 2: Kushagra Rawat: (4:28 pm IST)
Athletics
- Women's 100m, Round 1, Heat 5: Dutee Chand (5:17 pm IST)
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's Vault Final: Satyajit Mondal (5:30 pm IST)
Table Tennis
- India vs Singapore in Men's Team Gold Medal Match (6:00 pm IST)
Weightlifting
- Men's 96kg Final (6:30 pm IST)
Hockey
- India vs England Women - Pool A (6:30 pm IST)
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's Parallel Bars Final: Saif Sadik Tamboli (6:35 pm IST)
Squash
- Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar for Women's Singles Plate semi-final (8:30 pm)
Lawn Bowls
- India vs Fiji in Men's Fours Section C Round 1 (8:45 pm IST)
- India vs England in Women's Triples Section C Round 2 (8:45 pm IST)
Squash
- Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) in Men's Singles Semifinal (9:15 pm IST)
Badminton
- India vs Malaysia in Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (10 pm IST)
Weightlifting
- Women's 87kg Final: Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (11 pm IST)
Boxing
- Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) in 63.5kg-67kg (11:45 pm IST)
Athletics
- Men's High Jump Qualifying Round: Tejaswin Shankar (12:03 am IST)
- Women's Discus Throw Final: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12:45 am IST)