Commonwealth Games 2022: Team India's schedule for day 4 at the multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's schedule on Day 4 of Commonwealth Games

Birmingham| The Indian contingency has fared well so far in the ongoing Commonwealth Games which is being played in Birmingham. The Indian weightlifting team has dominated the contest with six medals to their name which included 3 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal. India are now looking towards another historic feat as the lawn bowls women's fours team takes on South Africa today for the prized gold medal. As of now the Indian lawn bowls women's fours team has guaranteed themselves as a silver medal after they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final.

Apart from the Indian lawn bowls women's fours team, the hockey team is all set to take on England their third Pool A match. If India somehow manage to win the match, they will earn themselves a place in the semifinals.

Here is how day 4 will pan out for team India, in terms of competition:

Lawn Bowls

India vs New Zealand in Women's Pairs - Section B - Round 1 (1 pm IST)

India vs New Zealand in Women's Triples - Section C - Round 1 (1 pm IST)

Weightlifting

Women's 76kg Final: Punam Yadav (2 pm IST)

Athletics

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Round: M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (2:30 pm IST)

Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round, Group B: Manpreet Kaur (3:30 pm IST)

Swimming

Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2: Srihari Nataraj (3:04 pm IST)

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heat 1: Advait Page (4:10 PM)

Lawn Bowls

India vs South Africa in Women's Fours, Gold Medal Match (4:15 pm IST)

Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy (New Zealand) in Men's Singles Section D Round 1 (4:15 pm IST)

Swimming

Men's 1500m Freestyle, Heat 2: Kushagra Rawat: (4:28 pm IST)

Athletics

Women's 100m, Round 1, Heat 5: Dutee Chand (5:17 pm IST)

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Vault Final: Satyajit Mondal (5:30 pm IST)

Table Tennis

India vs Singapore in Men's Team Gold Medal Match (6:00 pm IST)

Weightlifting

Men's 96kg Final (6:30 pm IST)

Hockey

India vs England Women - Pool A (6:30 pm IST)

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Parallel Bars Final: Saif Sadik Tamboli (6:35 pm IST)

Squash

Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar for Women's Singles Plate semi-final (8:30 pm)

Lawn Bowls

India vs Fiji in Men's Fours Section C Round 1 (8:45 pm IST)

India vs England in Women's Triples Section C Round 2 (8:45 pm IST)

Squash

Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) in Men's Singles Semifinal (9:15 pm IST)

Badminton

India vs Malaysia in Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (10 pm IST)

Weightlifting

Women's 87kg Final: Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (11 pm IST)

Boxing

Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) in 63.5kg-67kg (11:45 pm IST)

Athletics

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round: Tejaswin Shankar (12:03 am IST)

Women's Discus Throw Final: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (12:45 am IST)

Latest Sports News