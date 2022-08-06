Commonwealth Games: Priyanka Goswami scripts history, clinches silver medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Goswami bags silver medal

Priyanka Goswami scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as she bagged the silver medal in the 10000m race walk on Saturday.

Goswami clocked her personal best time of 43:38:00 to finish second. Australia's behind Jemima Montag who clocked 43:38:00 bagged the gold medal. Whereas, Emily Wamusyi Ngii 43:50:00 of Kenya took the bronze medal.

On the other hand, the other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished last with a personal best time of 47:14:00.

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk by winning the bronze medal in the 20km event in the 2010 edition of the CWG in Delhi.

Silver Medal Winners:

Sanket Sargar in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg category)

Bindyarani Devi in Weightlifting (Women's 55kg category)

Sushila Devi in Judo (Women's 48kg category)

Vikas Thakur in Weightlifting (Men's 96kg category)

Tulika Mann in Judo (Women's +78kg category)

Anshu Malik in Wrestling (Women's 57kg category)

Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump

Mixed Team in Badminton

