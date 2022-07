Follow us on Image Source : PTI Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth games 2022

Olympic Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra fresh out of his exploits at the World Athletics championship has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Games which are being held at Birmingham starting July 26, 2022.

Confirming the news, sources have said "Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the Commonwealth games as his body is not at 100%. He has addressed the same and has been advised 20 days of rest as a precautionary measure.

More to follow..

Latest Sports News