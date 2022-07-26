Commonwealth Games: Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung receives accreditation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lovlina won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach Sandhya Gurung received her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

This news came after the Olympics medallist Lovlina alleged mental harassment and problems in her training ahead of the multi-nation event which is scheduled to start on the 28th of July.

"My coaches who helped me get a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again. This is impacting my training process and the competition," she had said.

"My training process stopped exactly eight days before the game. I am not able to understand, how do I focus on my game? Due

such politics, my last World Championships was spoiled and I don't want to spoil the upcoming CWG as well," she had added.

Gurung is an assistant coach in the national camp and has been working closely with Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina.

On her arrival on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering the controversy.

"Sandhya was brought to the boxing village today morning and given accreditation. She is with the team now," an Indian Olympics Association (IOA)official said.

Gurung has also been assigned a room at the Games village.

Lovlina, who won a bronze in the Olympics last year, credits Gurung for pulling her out of a difficult mental place before the Tokyo Games. Gurung was with Lovlina during the 15-day training camp in Ireland ahead of the CWG.

On the other hand, BFI had also issued a statement in its defence.

The BFI had stated that the "requirement of boxing with respect to coaches and support staff is a little different as there are multiple bouts, which could be one after another."

"With IOA's help, the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers."

(Inputs from PTI)

