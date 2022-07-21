Thursday, July 21, 2022
     
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: PV Sindhu eyeing individual gold medal at the multi-nation event

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Prime Minister to interact with Indian athletes today, urges nation to extend their support and Good wishes

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2022 16:30 IST
Commonwealth Games, PV Sindhu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu aims for an individual gold medal at CWG Birmingham

  • Star shuttlers, including P V Sindhu, will chase individual gold medals but doubles would also be under the spotlight as India aim to retain the mixed team title
  • In the last edition at Gold Coast, Indian players were on fire, claiming an unprecedented six medals, including two gold
  • Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy too will be keen to change the colour of the silver they won on their CWG debut in 2018.
  • However, more than individual medals, the focus this time will be on India's performance in the mixed team event.

