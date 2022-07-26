Tuesday, July 26, 2022
     
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur on embracing new challenges and experiences

Commonwealth Games 2022: The games are scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022 in Birmingham. The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2022 6:57 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur, Commonwealth Games, 2022
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur is looking forward to the experiences of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and expects the team to do well

  • Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is looking forward to the new experiences and the challenges that the Commonwealth Games have in store for her and her team
  • Kaur opened up on how excited she feels to walk out with the entire Indian contingent at the opening ceremony on July 28
  • This is the first time that women's cricket is being included in the multi-nation sporting event

