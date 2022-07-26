Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur on embracing new challenges and experiences
Commonwealth Games 2022: The games are scheduled to begin on July 28, 2022 in Birmingham. The opening ceremony will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham
- Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is looking forward to the new experiences and the challenges that the Commonwealth Games have in store for her and her team
- Kaur opened up on how excited she feels to walk out with the entire Indian contingent at the opening ceremony on July 28
- This is the first time that women's cricket is being included in the multi-nation sporting event
