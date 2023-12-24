Centre asks IOA to form committee to run WFI affairs, Sanjay Singh to speak to PM Modi and Sports Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Singh in New Delhi on December 22, 2023

The Sports Ministry requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the suspended Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) affairs on Sunday, December 24. In a major development, the Sports Ministry suspended a newly formed WFI body earlier today after the latter's hasty announcement to organize U15 and U20 Nationals.

Ad-hoc committee recently ran the WFI affairs after former president Brij Bhushan Singh stepped down amid wrestlers' protest. Sanjay Singh-led panel won the polls on December 21 to form a new body and announced their decision to organize junior nationals without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers for preparations.

The centre stepped in again to suspend the new WFI body and has requested PT Usha-led IOA to form another ad-hoc panel to manage all wrestling affairs.

"Taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI," said the letter signed by Tarun Pareek, under secretary to the Government of India. "This requires for immediate and stringent corrective measures to uphold the principles of good governance in sports organizations, and thus, now it becomes incumbent on part of the IOA to to make suitable arrangements for the interim for managing the affairs of WFI so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopradised."

We will speak to PM Modi and Sports Minister: Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, a newly-elected president Sanjay Singh said that his panel will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur before considering any legal options. Sanjay Singh defended his body's working and said that it followed all rules while taking any decisions.

Latest Sports News