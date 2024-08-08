Vinesh Phogat's plea for Silver medal at Paris Olympics to be heard by CAS tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Paris Olympics 2024

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed a hearing date and time for Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. The CAS revealed that the hearing will take place on Friday, August 9, at 10 am local time (01:30 pm IST) in Paris and asked the star wrestler and her team to approach a lawyer.

The wrestler approached the CAS after the organisers disqualified her hours before her final bout in the women's 50kg category on Wednesday. She weighed 100 gms more before her gold medal match against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt and was later denied a silver medal.

Viensh's disqualification drew strong flak from Indian supporters who demanded silver for Vinesh. Vinesh showed her disappointment by announcing a shock retirement from wrestling but approached the CAS to plea for a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The CAS accepted her appeal on Thursday and has informed the Indian wrestler and her team about a hearing tomorrow.

