Badminton World Championships: When and where to watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn on TV, online?

Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy thumped down Defending champion and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in a nail-biter quarterfinal match in Copenhagen on Friday. Having his back against the wall, World No.9 Prannoy took down the Danish superstar at his home with a superb comeback win. Prannoy was a game down but then 'zoned out' to clinch the contest in three games. He now faces young prodigy Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a last-four clash.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Kunlavut Vitidsarn defeated India's Lakshya Sen in the round of 16 and is on a fine run as well. He edged past Wang Tzu-wei in his quarterfinal clash with a comeback win from behind. Both Vitidsarn and Prannoy have confirmed their medals in the championship but would want to improve the colour of it. Before the action unfolds, here are all the live-streaming details of the clash.

When is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn semifinal?

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn's semifinal match will be played on Saturday, August 26

At what time does HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn semifinal begin?

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn's semifinal final match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST (estimated time)

Where is HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn semifinal being played?

HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn's match will be played at Royal Arena Court 1 in Copenhagen

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn semifinal on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn's match live broadcast on Sports18 channel

Where can you watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn semifinal online in India?

One can watch HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn's online on the JioCinema

