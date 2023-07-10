Monday, July 10, 2023
     
  Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen wins his first title of the year, beats Shi Feng in straight sets in final

Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen wins his first title of the year, beats Shi Feng in straight sets in final

Trailing by four points in the second set, Lakshya Sen produced an excellent display of badminton in the final moments of the Canada Open final against Li Shi Feng to win his first title of the year.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2023 7:26 IST
Lakshya Sen won his first title of 2023 as he beat Shi Feng
Image Source : AP Lakshya Sen won his first title of 2023 as he beat Shi Feng in the final of the Canada Open

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen won his first title of the year as he stormed back into form in some style winning the Canada Open on Sunday, July 9 at Calgary. Sen, who has endured a tough 2023, beat the All England champion Li Shi Feng of China in straight sets as he came from behind having fallen by four points in the second set.

Sen was trailing 16-20 in the second set before he kept his calm and won six points in a row to finally end a title drought. This was Sen's second BWF Super 500 title win after the India Open triumph last year. World No. 19, Sen started the summit clash well and maintained his lead throughout the first set. Shi Feng did challenge him on a couple of occasions but he didn't let advantage slip and eventually won the first set 21-18.

The World No. 10, Shi Feng, however, came back strongly in the second set and was on the verge of making it 1-1 at 16-20 as Sen had fallen behind by just a touch. But Sen wasn't going to let the opportunity slip on the night as he saved four games points to eventually win the second set 22-20 as he fell to the ground. It has been a tough year for the Commonwealth Games champion and it meant a lot to him. Sen quickly gathered himself to soak in the applause as he finally had a world title to his name in 2023.

Sen, who had fallen to world ranking 25 due to bad form and poor health, has slowly gotten his groove back.

indonesia Open: PV Sindhu knocked out, Srikanth Kidambi progresses to quarterfinals

Indonesia Open: India's Satwik-Chirag pair storms into maiden Super 1000 finals; Prannoy bows out

Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty create history; overcome Malaysian nemesis

After losing in Round of 16 in the All England Championship 2023 and a quarter-finals finish in the Indonesian Masters, Sen lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final of the Thailand Open last month in June. And the performance in the Canada Open just proves that Sen was building up slowly as his last final appearance came in the All England Open last year when he lost to Victor Axelsen.

With this win, Sen is set to rise up to No. 12 in the world rankings and will next feature in the US Open.

