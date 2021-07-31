Archery: Atanu Das loses in round of 16; Indian archers return empty handed from Tokyo Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : AP File photo of Atanu Das.

Indian archers return empty-handed from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after team's last hope Atanu Das lost a tight last 16 clash to Rio Olympics silver medallist Takahuru Furakawa 6-4 in Tokyo on Saturday.



The first set went to Furakawa who shot three 9's (total 27) in reply to Atanu's slow start with 9, 8, 8 (total 25) on the target. Second set onwards the competition really got tight, with Atanu shooting two 10's and a 9 to lay a strong claim for two points. However, the Japanese archer matched his response with a 10 in the last arrow to maintain his two-point advantage at 3-1.

Atanu didn't let this deter him and came back strongly with two 10's and an 8 (28), in response to Furakawa's 8,10,9 (27) to level the set score 3-3.

There was nothing to separate the duo in the fourth set with both archers shooting 28 (10, 9, 9) to share a point each again.

The final and deciding set saw Atanu failing to hold his nerve with 9 and 8 shots while Furakawa gave himself a breathing space with 9 and 10. Atanu's last arrow was a 9; allowing Furkawa anything above 8 for a win. Japanese shot the limit of the threshold to confirm the win and book his last 8 spot.