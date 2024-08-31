'A very big thing to defend gold': Gagan Narang on Avani Lekhara's historic show at Paralympics | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Avani Lekhara.

Avani Lekhara created history for India at the Paralympics 2024 as she became the first Indian to defend a Paralympic gold. The star shooter clinched gold in the Women's R2 10 metre air rifle standing SH1 event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, adding to her previous gold at the Tokyo Games.

Gagan Narang, India's Chef de Mission at the Paris Olympics, spoke about Avani's historic show in Paris in an exclusive interview with India TV. Gagan highlighted that the shooter was in 'sublime form' in Paris. "I felt so nice that we won so many medals on a single day in Paralympics. What a performance by Avani. She was in sublime form. It is a very big thing to defend an Olympic (Paralympic) gold. She was fantastic," Gagan said in an interaction with India TV Sports Editor Samip Rajguru.

While Avani clinched the gold, Mona brought bronze in the same event to make it a double podium finish for India. Manish Narwal later bagged a silver in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1.

Gagan highlighted how India is growing in the Paralympics now. "This is great for Indian Paralympic sport. I think it has given the push needed for the Paralympic sport of India. Paralympians are a higher role model than able-bodied Olympians because the zeal they have is incomparable. I get inspired daily by watching them," he added.

Meanwhile, Avani also gave her initial reactions after winning the second-straight gold. "It was a very close final. There was very less gap between 1, 2 and 3. I was focussing on my thought process and not the result," Avani said after her historic win here. I'm happy that the Indian national anthem was the first national anthem that got played in the arena this time too. I have two more matches to go so I'm focusing on winning more medals for the country," Avani said after winning the gold medal with a new Paralympic record in Paris.