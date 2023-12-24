Sunday, December 24, 2023
     
'A ray of hope has come alive': Vinesh Phogat gives first reaction on WFI body's suspension

The Sports Ministry of India decided to suspend the newly-elected WFI body for the 'hasty' announcement of U-15 and U-20 nationals. The Ministry also said that the "newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code."

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2023 12:19 IST
Vinesh Phogat, WFI body suspended
Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has opened up on the Sports Ministry's decision to suspend the newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Phogat is among the top wrestlers to protest against the former WFI President Sanjay Singh and also against the appointment of his close aide Sanjay Singh.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Vinesh gave her initial reaction to the suspension of the WFI body. Phogat has said that the development gives them a ray of hope in their fight against the body. "A ray of hope has come alive. We were very disappointed till now," she said on India TV. 

More to follow...

