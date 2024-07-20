1900 to 2020: Every medal won by India at Summer Olympics

India has a rich history at the Olympics. The country began its journey at the Games with its debut at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Now, after a period of 124 years, destiny takes India back to the same place where it all started.
India has announced a strong 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics which will be backed up by 140 staff members. Neeraj Chopra will be India's biggest medal contender in Paris again after he scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to Neeraj, several other athletes will be gunning for gold in Paris.
As India's contingent promises to pack a punch in Paris, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit India's journey at the Games since 1900.
|Games
|Total athlete count
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Paris Olympics 1900
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Antwerp 1920
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paris 1924
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amsterdam 1928
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles 1932
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Berlin 1936
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|London 1948
|79
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Helsinki 1952
|64
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Melbourne 1956
|59
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rome 1960
|45
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tokyo 1964
|53
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mexico City 1968
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Munich 1972
|41
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Montreal 1976
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moscow 1980
|76
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles 1984
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seoul 1988
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barcelona 1992
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta 1996
|49
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sydney 2000
|65
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Athens 2004
|73
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Beijing 2008
|56
|1
|0
|2
|3
|London 2012
|83
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Rio de Janeiro 2016
|117
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Tokyo 2020
|124
|1
|2
|4
|7