Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
  5. 1900 to 2020: Every medal won by India at Summer Olympics

India bagged seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. It included a bronze medal by the Indian men's field hockey team. It brought an end to India's long-standing medal drought in hockey at the Olympics.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2024 12:14 IST
Leander Paes (left), Abhinav Bindra (middle) and Neeraj Chopra (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leander Paes (left), Abhinav Bindra (middle) and Neeraj Chopra (right).

India has a rich history at the Olympics. The country began its journey at the Games with its debut at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Now, after a period of 124 years, destiny takes India back to the same place where it all started.

India has announced a strong 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics which will be backed up by 140 staff members. Neeraj Chopra will be India's biggest medal contender in Paris again after he scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to Neeraj, several other athletes will be gunning for gold in Paris.

As India's contingent promises to pack a punch in Paris, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit India's journey at the Games since 1900.

Games Total athlete count Gold Silver Bronze Total
Paris Olympics 1900 1 0 2 0 2
Antwerp 1920 6 0 0 0 0
Paris 1924 14 0 0 0 0
Amsterdam 1928 21 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles 1932 20 1 0 0 1
Berlin 1936 27 1 0 0 1
London 1948 79 1 0 0 1
Helsinki 1952 64 1 0 1 2
Melbourne 1956 59 1 0 0 1
Rome 1960 45 0 1 0 1
Tokyo 1964 53 1 0 0 1
Mexico City 1968 25 0 0 1 1
Munich 1972 41 0 0 1 1
Montreal 1976 20 0 0 0 0
Moscow 1980 76 1 0 0 1
Los Angeles 1984 48 0 0 0 0
Seoul 1988 46 0 0 0 0
Barcelona 1992 53 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 1996 49 0 0 1 1
Sydney 2000 65 0 0 1 1
Athens 2004 73 0 1 0 1
Beijing 2008 56 1 0 2 3
London 2012 83 0 2 4 6
Rio de Janeiro 2016 117 0 1 1 2
Tokyo 2020 124 1 2 4 7

 

Top News

