1900 to 2020: Every medal won by India at Summer Olympics

Leander Paes (left), Abhinav Bindra (middle) and Neeraj Chopra (right).

India has a rich history at the Olympics. The country began its journey at the Games with its debut at the 1900 Paris Olympics. Now, after a period of 124 years, destiny takes India back to the same place where it all started.

India has announced a strong 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics which will be backed up by 140 staff members. Neeraj Chopra will be India's biggest medal contender in Paris again after he scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to Neeraj, several other athletes will be gunning for gold in Paris.

As India's contingent promises to pack a punch in Paris, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit India's journey at the Games since 1900.