Usain Bolt shares first photo of his baby girl, names her Olympia Lightning Bolt

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shared the first photo of his new-born baby girl. Bolt decided to share the images on the special occasion of his girlfriend Kasi Bennett's birthday as he wished his partner and revealed the name of his baby girl on Twitter.

Bolt was blessed with the girl on May 17 while he shared her name on Tuesday - Olympia Lightning Bolt. The Jamaican, who currently holds the tag of the fastest man on earth, ran the distance of 100 metres in merely 9.58 seconds during the 2009 IAAF World Championships.

Bolt took to Twitter and wrote, "I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫

In the other post, he shared a couple of photos of his daughter and wrote: "Girl Dad #OlympiaLightningBolt."

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️

Earlier, Bolt gave his own spin to the directive by posting a picture of him winning an Olympic sprint way ahead of his competitors.

Taking to Twitter, he posted the picture from the finishing line and wrote: "Social Distancing #HappyEaster."

Bolt is the most decorated sprinter in Olympics history with 8 gold medals to his name. He took retirement from Athletics in 2017 after finishing third in 100m solo race at World Championships.

