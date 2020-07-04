Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan announces retirement

Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2020 11:35 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday.

China's badminton star Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday. Widely regarded as the greatest men's badminton player of all time, Lin Dan won two Olympic gold medals (Beijing 2008 and London 2012) and five World Championships titles. 

Lin Dan has won all the nine major titles in the badminton world, which, apart from the Olympics and the World Championships, include: World Cup, Thomas Cup, Sudirman Cup, Super Series Masters Finals, All England Open, Asian Games, and Asian Championships. He is the only player to have achieved the feat so far.

