Table Tennis World Championships postponed to September

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Table tennis world team championships have been delayed once again

The table tennis world team championships have been delayed once again over concerns around the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, the organizers said on Tuesday.

The organising committee of the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan said in a statement that the event will be postponed to September after already being delayed once before.

The world team championships were originally scheduled to be held in the South Korean port city of Busan from May 22-29, but it was postponed to June 21-28 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) suggested another delay would be necessary to September 27 to October 4 which was accepted by the organising committee.

South Korea was one of the first countries outside of China to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the country has had relative success in battling the virus with less than 50 new cases being reported on Monday, the first time the number of new cases fell below that number since February.

Globally however, the virus is showing little signs of stopping with the toll crossing 75,000. Over 1.3 million people have been infected so far and the pandemic has brought the sporting calendar to a grinding halt. The Tokyo Olympics, which was to be held from July 24, has already been postponed by a year.