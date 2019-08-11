Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
Stunning! Simone Biles pulls off a never-seen-before move at US Gymnastics Championships

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 14:33 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

22-year-old US gymnast Simone Biles stunned the crowd with an incredible double-double dismount move at the US Gymnastics Championships.

Simon Biles became the first-ever gymnast to perform a double-double dismount move on a beam. She performed the incredible move at the Gymnastic Championships 2019 in Kansas City, USA.

Earlier, Biles also became the first woman to attempt a triple-double – two flips and three twists in the air during the floor exercise.

US Tennis star Sloane Stephens reacted to the incredible move from Biles.

According to Team USA, the double-double dismount will be named after Simone Biles if she repeats the move at an international meet.

The 22-year old gymnast has won four Olympic gold medals, and is a 14-time world champion. She is also the first American women’s gymnast to secure a medal in every Artistic Gymnastics event in the world.

