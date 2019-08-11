Stunning! Simone Biles pulls off a never-seen-before move at US Gymnastics Championships

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 22-year-old US gymnast Simone Biles stunned the crowd with an incredible double-double dismount move at the US Gymnastics Championships.

Simon Biles became the first-ever gymnast to perform a double-double dismount move on a beam. She performed the incredible move at the Gymnastic Championships 2019 in Kansas City, USA.

Congrats to Simone Biles!



She is the FIRST person in HISTORY to perform a double-double dismount on a beam 🙌🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ukoAE2K7SO — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 10, 2019

Earlier, Biles also became the first woman to attempt a triple-double – two flips and three twists in the air during the floor exercise.

US Tennis star Sloane Stephens reacted to the incredible move from Biles.

According to Team USA, the double-double dismount will be named after Simone Biles if she repeats the move at an international meet.

The 22-year old gymnast has won four Olympic gold medals, and is a 14-time world champion. She is also the first American women’s gymnast to secure a medal in every Artistic Gymnastics event in the world.