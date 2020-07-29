Staying positive so that when time comes, I'll be fully ready for Tokyo Olympics, says Mirabai Chanu

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES CWG gold medal-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

As the world counts down one more year to the biggest event in the global sports calendar, adidas, under the ambit of ‘Ready For Sport campaign, has launched the ‘Whats One More film -- aiming to inspire and enable all athletes as they prepare for its 2021 return.

With thousands of sporting events from grassroots matches to global tournaments cancelled this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the ‘What's One More' film aims to connect communities as they eagerly await their return to active sport.

The film explores how these cancellations affected the physical and mental wellness of individuals, while also following how they used this experience to positively prepare to get back in the game; leading the way and inspiring athletes who are watching from home.

"The postponement of the world's biggest sports competition gives us one more year to prepare and I am working hard to improve my performance and do well next year," CWG gold medal winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said.

"I firmly believe that sport is a symbol of optimism and joy which inspires us to look forward and brings positivity into our lives. I am staying positive and will keep working hard so when the time comes, I will be fully ready for Tokyo," she added.

Using first-person stories of resilience and vulnerability to inspire, the film follows the reflections of global athletes, and the return to sport they hope to make.

"We might compete separately, but there is still a sense of unity that prevails in the sports community and it is this sense of togetherness that we need to focus on at the moment," Indian hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh said.

"One More reminds and inspires all athletes to keep working hard and emerge even stronger for the next year," he added.

