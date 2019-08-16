U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Match Streaming: Watch Pro Kabaddi League live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1

Image Source : PKL WEBSITE U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Match Streaming: Watch Pro Kabaddi League live online on Hotstar

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will meet each other in the first match on August 12 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 game – U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Match Streaming on Hotstar, and TV telecast on Star Sports.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match will be played on August 16 (Friday).

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match be played?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match will be played in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match begin?

The 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match Streaming Online?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match streaming online on Hotstar.

Where can you watch the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match on TV?

You can watch the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.