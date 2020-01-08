Wednesday, January 08, 2020
     
Malaysia Masters: Sai Praneeth bows out in first round

Sai Praneeth was knocked out in the first round of the Malaysia Masters, as he faced a straight-game defeat to Rasmus Gemke.

Kuala Lumpur Published on: January 08, 2020 12:42 IST
World championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth made a first-round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament after going down to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games here on Wednesday.

Praneeth's 11-21 15-21 loss meant another disappointment for India in the Super 500 tournament following Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's first-round defeat in the men's doubles event on Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will take on top seed Kento Momota in men's singles.

All other top India shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will also be in action.

