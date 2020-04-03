Image Source : TWITTER IOA contributes Rs 71 lakh to combat coronavirus pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has contributed a sum of Rs 71, 14,002 towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The IOA also expressed gratitude to all the National Sports Federations, State Olympic Associations and other federations/bodies for "extending their support and humble contributions towards the cause of our nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic".

"In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation's need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud," IOA said in a statement.

The Indian Olympic Association is deeply grateful to its member National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations and all who have extended their support towards the cause of our nation’s fight in these challenging times!#ThankYou #TogetherWeRise #TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ymtf3sK2qw — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) April 2, 2020

Besides, the Hockey India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh. BCCI has also made a contribution of Rs 51 crores towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic while various other sports personalities and other organisations have also pledged to donate.

So far, over 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India while 53 lives have been lost.

Across the world, over one million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus while more than 50,000 people have lost their lives.