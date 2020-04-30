Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Austrian GP, held at the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg, is set to be the first of the coronavirus-hit 2020 Formula 1 season.

Permission to hold the Austrian Grand Prix will be given only if the race will be conducted behind closed doors, Austria's health minister has said. The Austrian GP, held at the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg, is set to be the first of the coronavirus-hit 2020 Formula 1 season.

"Authorisation to stage the event depends entirely on the security plan that the organisers present," Rudolf Anschober told Radio O1.

"We will only allow such events under very strict conditions and of course, I think it goes without saying, without a crowd."

Formula One boss Chase Carey had said earlier in the week that F1 is looking to start the season with the Austrian GP after the French GP was called off.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December, with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15 and 18 races. We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can.

"We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues, like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.

"The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority one and we will only go forward if we are confident we have reliable procedures to address both risks and possible issues," Carey was quoted by BBC Sport.

