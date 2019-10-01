Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m steeplechase final after successful appeal

Image Source : TWITTER Avinash Sable has qualified for the final of the 3000m steeplechase in the World Athletics Championships after a successful appeal from India.

Avinash Sable, who broke his own national record during the heat in the 3000m steeplechase event in the World Athletics Championships, has now reached the final after a successful appeal from India. The Athletics Federation of India informed the development on their official Twitter handle.

Sable was involved in two incidents during the race, both triggered by reigning junior world champion Takele Nigate of Ethiopia.

In the first, Sable had to jump over another competitor as four-five athletes at the rear fell over each other.

Midway during the race, Nigate bumped into an obstacle just in front of Sable. The Indian had to virtually climb up the obstacle as he was blocked by the Ethiopian, thereby losing crucial time.

"We filed an appeal and we have got a favourable decision. So, Avinash will be in the final, he has been included among the finalists," AFI Planning Commission Chairman Lalit Bhanot told PTI.

The world governing body IAAF confirmed Avinash's qualification for the final by including him among the finalists in the official results.

There was no change in sable's position but he has been added as the 16th competitor for the final race to be run on Friday.

The top three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the final race.