'Your No. 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill': PM Modi lauds former hockey skipper Rani Rampal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on former hockey team captain Rani Rampal. The iconic player, Rani, called it time to her career a few days ago after representing the Women in Blue for 16 years.

"In Indian women's hockey your number 28 jersey was synonymous with unmatched skill and unstoppable goals. While it won't be seen on the field again, the memories that you gave us as one of the country's most decorated players will always be cherished," Modi wrote in a letter shared on social media to Rani. Notably, Hockey India has retired the Jersey No.28 to honour Rani

"Being one of the youngest players to ever play the game, you brought a new energy to the team when you made your debut. Since then, as a forward, you have pierced through defences, outsmarted goalkeepers and scored over 200 goals with clinical precision," the PM added.

Rani made her debut as a 14-year-old in 2008 in the Olympic qualifiers and won 254 caps for the Women in Blue. She scored 205 goals in her illustrious career. The 29-year-old led India to a silver medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games.

"The way your performance played a crucial role in India's victories in multiple Asia Cup editions, your 'best young player' and 'player of the tournament' performances at various international tournaments, the medal in 2018 Asian Games -- these are just a few examples of the glorious memories that you have given to lovers of hockey," said Modi.

The most notable achievement of her leadership career was guiding the Indian women's team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics, a fourth-placed finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021. The PM stressed on that historic feat. "As a captain, having led India with remarkable determination on the biggest stages, you leave behind a great legacy of many medals and memories. Your game and leadership at the Tokyo Olympics are particularly remembered by one and all. The team's spirited run at the tournament enthused fans and the younger generation of players," he said.