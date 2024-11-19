Title holders India beat Japan 2-0 to make their way into finals of Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/X India beat Japan in the Women's ACT semifinal.

Defending champions India outclassed Japan in the second semifinal of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir on Tuesday, November 19. Led by strikes from Navneet Kaur and Lalaremsiami, the Women in Blue defeated the Japanese side 2-0 to make their way into the finals for the fourth time. India will face China in the summit clash on Wednesday.

The Women in Blue pressed hard and sent the Japanese defence under immense pressure. However, the Indian women failed to convert several penalty corners in the match. They failed to convert as many as 13 PCs before finally breaking the deadlock in the 48th minute. Navneet scored through a penalty stroke and then Lalaremsiami struck in the 56th minute through a fine field goal.

India sent the Japanese defence under pressure through their regular attacks. They kept the ball mostly in Japan's half and kept getting chances. However, they could not convert 13 PCs. India had a chance as early as in the 5th minute but captain Salima Tete's strike was saved by Japanese goalkeeper Yu Kudo.

The Women in Blue had two penalty corners in two minutes but the goalkeeper Kudo denied Navneet Kaur and Deepika. India had three back-to-back penalty corners early in the second quarter but could not grab the opportunity.

At the start of the second half, the Women in Blue earned two more set-pieces but could not convert on any of those. Kodu again denied Deepika on a penalty corner in the 35th minute. She denied another one from Deepika in a one-on-one situation in the 41st minute. However, the deadlock ended in the 48th minute.

India now face China in the final on Wednesday, China defeated Malaysia in the first semifinal.