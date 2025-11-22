Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live: When and where to watch Indian team in action in tournament? The Indian hockey team is the second most successful side in the history of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, having won the title five times. The tournament will kick start on November 23. Here are the live streaming details of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

New Delhi:

India are set to participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 for the first time since 2019 as Indian hockey fans have set their eyes to the tournament taking place in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30.

The tournament will feature six teams participating for winning the trophy, with the likes of India, hosts Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada and powerhouses Belgium part of it.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is a tournament conducted by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) and is sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). India are the second most successful team of the tournament, having won it five times, with Australia being the best team with 10 titles.

Talking about India's squad, coach Craig Fulton is fielding a B side Indian team with some senior players rested. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, veteran Manpreet and striker Mandeep are not part of the tournament, while the last defence line will not feature first-choice goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Young goalkeepers Pawan and Mohith HS have been bestowed with goalkeeping responsibility. Defender Sanjay will be leading the Indian team, which features the likes of Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek.

The tournament will take place in a round-robin stage with all six teams facing each other once before the final on November 30.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 schedule:

November 23, Sunday

India vs South Korea - 1:30 PM

New Zealand vs Malaysia - 3:30 PM

Belgium vs Canada - 5:30 PM

November 24, Monday

South Korea vs New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Belgium vs India - 3:30 PM

Malaysia vs Canada - 5:30 PM

November 26, Wednesday

Canada vs New Zealand - 1:30 PM

South Korea vs Belgium - 3:30 PM

India vs Malaysia - 5:30 PM

November 27, Thursday

South Korea vs Canada - 1:30 PM

India vs New Zealand - 3:30 PM

Malaysia vs Belgium - 5:30 PM

November 29, Saturday

Canada vs India - 1:30 PM

New Zealand vs Belgium - 3:30 PM

Malaysia vs South Korea - 5:30 PM

November 30, Sunday

5-6th place classification match - 1:30 PM

3-4th place classification match - 3:45 PM

Final - 6:00 PM

All timings are as per Indian Standard Time (IST)

When and where to watch the tournament in India?

Notably, there will be live streaming of the tournament in India. The FanCode will stream the tournament on its app and website for the audience in India.