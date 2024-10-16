'My experience will help youngsters': Rani Rampal on her mentor role in inaugural Women's HIL | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : RANIRAMPAL/X Indian hockey player Rani Rampal

The star Indian hockey player Rani Rampal expressed her thoughts on a new mentorship role in an inaugural Women's Hockey Indian League in an exclusive interaction with India TV news on Wednesday. The former Indian captain will be seen as the mentor and coach of Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana in the breakaway league for Indian women's hockey players.

The 29-year-old Indian forward with the experience of over 250 international games, is set for a new chapter in her life. She dominated the hockey field to earn the 'Queen of Indian Hockey' and now is looking to give something back to the game with her new role.

While speaking exclusively to India TV's sports editor Samip Rajguru, Rani expressed her desire to help Indian youngsters with her new role as a mentor.

"It's a new role for me and a challenging one for me as I always wanted to explore new things in my life apart from a player," Rani Rampal said. "I will give my best in this new role and will share my experience with youngsters to help them in their development."

The two-time Asian Games medalist also talked about the women's hockey league potentially providing a great platform for young girls and about how it will increase India's national pool of players. India's national women's hockey team has struggled in recent years but Rani revealed that the new league will play a big role in changing it.

"I definitely thought of participating in the league as a player but now I want to stay connected with a game as a mentor," Rani added further. "I have already fulfilled my role as a player but now it's time to see how I do in this new mentorship role. New players need support, especially a mental one for the new emerging players in this league. I will look to help them in any way I can which will be good for this game.

"This league will play a big role in developing the Indian women's hockey team as well. It will grow the game and will help Hockey India to increase the pool of players. It will provide a great platform for young Indian girls as they want to showcase their talent if get an opportunity. There are only four teams right now but let's hope for more in the future editions of the Women's Hockey India League."

