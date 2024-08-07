Paris Olympics 2024: Germany break Indian hearts, win 3-2 to qualify for Gold medal match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Germany won 3-2 against India to set up a final date with the Netherlands

India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the men's hockey semifinal at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium in Paris Olympics 2024 as Germany would be aiming for their fourth Gold (fifth including West Germany in 1972 in Munich) as they won 3-2 on Tuesday, August 6. Marco Miltkau's decisive goal in the 54th minute from Gonzalo Peillat's assist was probably the reflection of the game as Germany was definitely a better team if the whole 60-minute match is taken into consideration.

India made a couple of desperate attempts at the goal in the final five minutes having got PR Sreejesh off but to no avail as Germany prevailed in those intense moments to clinch the semi-final. It was a game of quarters. India won the first and third, Germany dominated in second and fourth but won the semifinal with just one more goal to get through to the Gold medal match.

Hardik Singh, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the veteran PR Sreejesh everyone was crestfallen as Germany celebrated. Sreejesh's dream of an Olympic Gold still continued to elude him as even though his final match for the country will be a medal match but for bronze.

