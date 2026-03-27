Manpreet Singh dismisses reports of fallout with president Tirkey, says 'he wants me to play 500 matches'

New Delhi:

Indian hockey is on the brink of witnessing a historic milestone as the veteran Manpreet Singh is closing in on becoming the most capped player in the country’s history. The 33-year-old is just two matches away from surpassing the long-standing record held by Dilip Tirkey, who currently serves as the president of Hockey India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Hockey India Annual Awards in New Delhi, Manpreet revealed that Tirkey himself has been urging him to push beyond the milestone and extend his career even further. Earlier, there was reportedly a fallout between Manpreet and Tirkey, which the midfielder dismissed on Friday.

"I stoke to Dilip sir even today. He told me that there’s no problem and wants me to break his record become the first ever Indian to play 500 matches. He told me that he will be very happy as a president and as a former hockey player if I break the record. He told me to keep playing,” Manpreet said.

Manpreet highlights ups and downs in his Hockey career

Since making his international debut as a teenager in 2011, Manpreet has built a decorated career that includes consecutive Olympic bronze medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics. His achievements also span multiple podium finishes at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, along with receiving India’s top sporting honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, in 2021. Reflecting on his journey, the midfielder acknowledged both the setbacks and triumphs that shaped his career.

"But I think it was good. I am very lucky to have reached here. My team has contributed a lot to this. In 2012, we finished at 12th, then we have got back-to-back bronze medals. It has been such a great journey. When I came as a teenager of 18-years of age and finished 12th in Olympics, it was a low point. But the bronze medals at Olympics are the high point,” said Manpreet, who was rewarded by Hockey India for completing 400 international caps last year.

Later in the afternoon, Hockey India, along with Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, honoured the Indian team for winning the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.